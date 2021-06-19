UrduPoint.com
Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par Programme In Full Swing

Sat 19th June 2021

Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par programme in full swing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull said on Saturday that all necessary steps were being taken for cleanliness in the district under Khidmat Aapki Dahleez Par" programme.

Talking to APP, she said a total of 70,593 cleanliness activities were carried out in the district while 575 public complaints were received on services app, out of which, 436 were resolved immediately.

She said during the third week of "Khidmat Aapki Dahleez Par" programme, all government offices, educational institutions were cleaned while renovation of parks, renovation and greenbelts were in full swing.

Steps were being taken to improve the cleanliness system in the district, she said and added that performance of all departments was being monitored on daily basis.

