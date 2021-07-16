UrduPoint.com
Khuli Kachehri Held To Address Public Issues

Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday held Khuli Kachehri (open court) in Tehsil Shah Alam to listen and resolve issues of people at their doorstep as per directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner,Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Anwar Akbar Khan, Tehsildar Shahryar Khan,officers of departments concerned and large number of people were present on the occasion.

People sharing their problems have demanded action against encroachment on Charsadda road due to which traffic remained jammed for hours especially in morning school and college going timings causing great inconvenience to people.

They also complained about excessive load shedding, low voltage and low gas pressure in the localities and demanded of the authorities to address these issue on priority basis.

On the occasion, people gave applications in order to address their various problems and applied for land documents.The district administration resolved many of their problems on the spot and directed concerned authorities to resolve their issues at the earliest.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that the purpose of open court was to bridge the gap between the administration and people for resolving public issues at their doorstep.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) issued instructions to all the officers to resolve their grievances at the earliest.

