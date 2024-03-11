Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that the country's economic crisis necessitates moving forward through dialogue and reconciliation rather than resorting to anarchy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that the country's economic crisis necessitates moving forward through dialogue and reconciliation rather than resorting to anarchy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the country will prosper if the opposition chooses parliament over chaos.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s 126 day sit-in in 2014 had caused the country as the visit of the Chinese president was delayed,

CPEC was delayed, and the country's economy was compromised as well, he added.

Instead of protesting, the opposition should sit in the parliament and participate in the legislation for electoral reforms and other issues so that the country progress, he further added.