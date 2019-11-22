UrduPoint.com
Khyber Medical University (KMU) Organizes Juvenile Diabetes Care & Families Seminar

A seminar under the title of Juvenile Diabetes Care and Families was jointly organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar and AIMS Foundation at Sugar Hospital, Hayatabad Peshawar on Friday

Dr. Syed Farooq Jameel, Special Secretary Health KP was Chief Guest on the occasion. Prof Dr. Arshad Javaid, Vice Chancellor KMU attended the event as guest of honor, where as Dr. Zia Ul Hasan President AIMS Pakistan Sugar Hospital, Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Pro VC KMU and renowned Pediatrician Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar were among the prominent guest speakers of the event.�The event was also represented by children & staff members of Hayatabad Model School, Hayatabad Peshawar, Islamic International University Islamabad School (IIUI) Peshawar, International School of Cardoba, Hayatabad, City School Hayatabad, Peshawar, Roots Millennium, Hayatabad, Peshawar and Institute of Learning & Motivation (ILM), Hayatabad Peshawar.�The theme and objective of the event was awareness in regards to Juvenile Diabetes Care & Families.

Dr. Syed Farooq Jameel in his address appreciated the services of AIMS & Sugar Hospital and praised the young representatives of the schools and assured their full support and cooperation of KP Government Health Sector in the noble cause being carried out by the Sugar Hospital.

�He assured all possible support to the administration of sugar hospital in their future plans and hoped that these activities would also be extended to schools and colleges for large scale awareness among the upcoming generations.�Prof Dr. Arshad Javaid acknowledged the services of Sugar Hospital and informed that KMU has already gone under MoU with Sugar Hospital for care and treatment of diabetes and will continue their support with the same zeal & zest.� Dr. Zia Ul Hassan briefly highlighted the services of Sugar Hospital in his closing address and appreciated the representation of the schools and praised the young students for offering informative presentations on this podium.

He hoped that not only philanthropists but the provincial government will also keep continue their support to the noble cause of preventing our new generations from diabetes.

