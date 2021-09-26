Khyber people demand action against increasing of ice-drug

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :People of Tirah Valley in district Khyber Sunday demanded of the provincial government and police to take action against increasing use of ice-drug.

An open court held on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz, to resolve problems of the local people, particularly the law and order issues.

Officials of district administration, a large number of local people, traders, social activists and others were present on the occasion.

The tribal elders said the menace of ice-drug has destroyed the future of our youth. They demanded of the provincial government and district administration to take immediate action against drug pushers and award them strict punishment under the law.

People also drew attention towards the problems of undue cutting of forest wood, compensation to people affected from militancy and military operations.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tirah Maidan Shah Khalid said the police were deployed for serving the masses which they would do passionately.

However, he said no compromise would be made on law and order, and all necessary steps would be taken. He said the problems pinpointed by the local people would be discussed with relevant quarters and efforts would be made to find a quick solution.