UrduPoint.com

Khyber People Demand Action Against Increasing Of Ice-drug

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Khyber people demand action against increasing of ice-drug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :People of Tirah Valley in district Khyber Sunday demanded of the provincial government and police to take action against increasing use of ice-drug.

An open court held on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz, to resolve problems of the local people, particularly the law and order issues.

Officials of district administration, a large number of local people, traders, social activists and others were present on the occasion.

The tribal elders said the menace of ice-drug has destroyed the future of our youth. They demanded of the provincial government and district administration to take immediate action against drug pushers and award them strict punishment under the law.

People also drew attention towards the problems of undue cutting of forest wood, compensation to people affected from militancy and military operations.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tirah Maidan Shah Khalid said the police were deployed for serving the masses which they would do passionately.

However, he said no compromise would be made on law and order, and all necessary steps would be taken. He said the problems pinpointed by the local people would be discussed with relevant quarters and efforts would be made to find a quick solution.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sunday All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

1 minute ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

31 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

31 minutes ago
 SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

2 hours ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.