Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi calls on Governor

Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House Sindh.

Governor Imran Ismail said that Saeed Khan was a national hero who raised high the flag of Pakistan at every level.

He said that they were proud of him. Saeed Khan recently in a kickboxing match had defeated an Indian athlete in Bankok. The Governor said that Saeed Khan who belonged to the Special Security Unit of Sindh Police was appreciable.

He said that national heroes would be supported in the country.