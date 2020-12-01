UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kickboxing Athlete Khan Saeed Afridi Calls On Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:06 PM

Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi calls on Governor

Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House Sindh.

Governor Imran Ismail said that Saeed Khan was a national hero who raised high the flag of Pakistan at every level.

He said that they were proud of him. Saeed Khan recently in a kickboxing match had defeated an Indian athlete in Bankok. The Governor said that Saeed Khan who belonged to the Special Security Unit of Sindh Police was appreciable.

He said that national heroes would be supported in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Police Governor Afridi

Recent Stories

Dogar invites PDM to sit with govt to settle all i ..

1 minute ago

DIGP for prudent registration of FIR's

1 minute ago

CDA expedites work on roads rehabilitation

1 minute ago

Two killed, three injured in separate incidents of ..

7 minutes ago

Walk held to commemorate HIV/AIDs Day

7 minutes ago

Two killed as car tears through pedestrian zone in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.