Kidnapped Youth Recovered, Accused Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:28 PM
Madina Town police claimed on Monday to have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a teenage boy from his custody safe and sound
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Monday to have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a teenage boy from his custody safe and sound.
Police said that Irfan allegedly abducted Ziaullah (14) from Madina Town three days ago.
The police after registering a case started investigation and traced out the whereabout of accused.
A police team headed by SHO Madina Town Mian Wajid conducted a successful raid and recoveredthe abducted youth safe and sound.
The police also arrested the accused and locked him behind bars for further investigation.