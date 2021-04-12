UrduPoint.com
Kidnapped Youth Recovered, Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:28 PM

Madina Town police claimed on Monday to have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a teenage boy from his custody safe and sound

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Monday to have arrested a kidnapper and recovered a teenage boy from his custody safe and sound.

Police said that Irfan allegedly abducted Ziaullah (14) from Madina Town three days ago.

The police after registering a case started investigation and traced out the whereabout of accused.

A police team headed by SHO Madina Town Mian Wajid conducted a successful raid and recoveredthe abducted youth safe and sound.

The police also arrested the accused and locked him behind bars for further investigation.

