Killer Gets Death Sentence In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:20 PM
Additional Sessions Judge Khushab Zia Tariq Khokhar awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Jauhrabad police station
The court sources said that accused Ahmad Bilal of village Palka tehsil Jauhrabad had murdered his sister-in-law Maryam Batool over family affairs.
The police registered a case against the accused and presented challans to the court.
After hearing arguments. the court awarded death sentence to Ahmad Bilal with fine Rs 1.6 million.