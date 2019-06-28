Killer gets death sentence in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Khushab Zia Tariq Khokhar awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Jauhrabad police station

The court sources said that accused Ahmad Bilal of village Palka tehsil Jauhrabad had murdered his sister-in-law Maryam Batool over family affairs.

The police registered a case against the accused and presented challans to the court.

After hearing arguments. the court awarded death sentence to Ahmad Bilal with fine Rs 1.6 million.