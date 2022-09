SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested three accused involved in a murder case of a driver.

According to a police spokesman, the unidentified accused had shot dead Muhammad Ramzan in the jurisdiction of Bhera Police three days ago.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz formed a special team which arrested Saber, MuhammadRaza, Nouman Shehzad who killed the driver.