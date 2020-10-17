UrduPoint.com
KIRAN Holds Seminar, Walk On Awareness About Cancer

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:26 PM

KIRAN, Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, on Saturday organized a breast cancer awareness seminar followed by walk, in line with the campaign launched by PECP to promote awareness about breast cancer which has increased to alarming rate in the country

Karachi Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (KIRAN) one of eighteen cancer hospitals in the country, being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission; specializing in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, said PAEC release here.

Director KIRAN, Dr. Akhtar Ahmed, in his welcome speech, shared details about various facilities of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital.

He said that on the directions of Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem , all eighteen PAEC cancer hospitals in the country including were arranging awareness activities during the month of October.

At all these cancer hospitals, the patients could come for the diagnosis and treatment even if they don't have enough resources for the expenditures . Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Patient Welfare Societies and other philanthropists were very active in helping out the patients. Also patients of all stages of the disease were accepted for care in these hospitals.

Free breast cancer screening was being done in October. All suspected cancer patients especially ladies should come to the hospitals for early detection of the disease.

" Early diagnosis as it was the key to success in cancer cure," he emphasized.

President , All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Aman Kasim Machiyara highlighted the role of philanthropists in supporting the care of cancer patients.

President of KIRAN Patient Welfare Society and beautician, Ms Masarrat Misbah emphasized the role of family members in educating and encouraging the patients for early identification of disease.

PAEC Spokesman Shahid Riaz Khan highlighted the services of 18 cancer hospitals of the commission to combat the menace of cancer in the country.

On this occasion, cancer survivors also shared their experience of fighting the disease with the help of KIRAN team.

They appreciated the dedication, patience and professional attitude of KIRAN hospital doctors towards providing care and above all, hope to the ailing cancer patients.

The event ended with an awareness walk on early detection of breast cancer within premises of the hospital.

