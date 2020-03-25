UrduPoint.com
Kisar Board Welcomes Prime Minister Relief Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:14 PM

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package

President Pakistan Kisan Board Faisalabad Mian Rehanul Haq has welcomed relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that it will help the small enterprises and small industries for survival during lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Kisan board Faisalabad Mian Rehanul Haq has welcomed relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that it will help the small enterprises and small industries for survival during lockdown.

Appreciating the PM relief package, he said that coronavirus pandemic has chocked the entire economic activities in the world including Pakistan. The lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan also put extraordinary burden on farming community which is already living very hand to mouth.

However, PM package has given a sigh of relief to various sectors including small industries and farming community, he added.

He said that Pakistan is passing through a critical stage. Government is trying its optimum to control coronavirus pandemic to save the entire nation from this disease. However, public cooperation is imperative to defeat coronavirus in the homeland.

He also appreciated the relief package and said that this package will help the poor farmers to purchase seeds and fertilizers timely for their next crops.

