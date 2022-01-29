Kissan Ittehad demands relief in Sales Tax on crops seed, agriculture machinery

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) demanded of the government to abolish Sales Tax on seeds of different crops and agriculture machinery in order to promote agriculture sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) demanded of the government to abolish Sales Tax on seeds of different crops and agriculture machinery in order to promote agriculture sector.

President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Mahmood Khokhar along with some other leaders of PKI on Saturday, expressed concern on imposition of 17 percent Sales Tax on seeds of different crops including rice, wheat, maize, canola, sunflower and agriculture machinery, would not hurt agriculture sector but also affect farmers by lowering their profitability. The Sales Tax has also been increased on food for poultry and fish. Khokhar hinted that the farmers were already facing problems due to expensive electricity and shortage of fertilizers.

Similarly, the prices of fertilizers, petrol and veterinary medicines had also gone up. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad demanded of government to provide relief in terms of Sales Tax and expensive electricity. The wheat price should be fixed Rs 2200/40kg. Khalid Khokhar also remarked that government should offer subsidy on DAP fertilizers. Gas should be supplied to fertilizer factories on regular basis for one decade so that farmers should not face shortage of fertilizers. He warned that the farmers would come to street with their kids and animals to register their protest on February 14.

On this occasion, Ch Muhammad Yaseen, Ch Hassan Akram, Ranz Shimshad and many other farmer leaders were present.