Kissan leaders commit to call off protest in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday held negotiations with the Kissan Ittehad and ensured to arrange their meeting with the Prime Minister for addressing their issues.

According to the Interior Ministry spokesperson, the negotiations between representatives of Kissan Ittehad and Rana Sana Ullah took place at Minister's Official Residence.

The negotiations were successful and the leaders committed to call off their protest on the condition that their meeting with Prime Minister will be arranged on his return.

Rana Sana Ullah thanked the leaders of Kissan Ittehad for honouring the commitment and calling off today's protest. Meeting of Kissan Ittehad will now be held with the Prime Minister on September 28.