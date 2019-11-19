UrduPoint.com
Kite Flying Not To Be Allowed: CPO Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana Tuesday said kite flying laws must be implemented.

He said this in a meeting which was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walait, SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SP Rawal Asif Masood.

A comprehensive result based strategy has been devised during the meeting to stop kite flying and sale of kites and strings.

The CPO said that, in order to control kite flying, it was a necessary to control the sale of kites and metal strings with the authority of law for which an aggressive operation based on authentic information must be launched .

He said that the supply of kites and metal string from other districts must be checked and snap checking at the entry points of the district be ensured for the purpose.

The CPO said that kite flying and selling was a crime, any police personnel found to give shelter to the criminals in this act would have to face legal action.

