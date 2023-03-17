UrduPoint.com

KITE Organises Workshop On Solid Waste Management, Sustainable Tourism

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project in collaboration with and Nestle Pakistan on Friday organised one day capacity building workshop on solid waste management and sustainable tourism under TREK Program of KP government

'Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' (TREK) � is a collaboration between KP Government KITE Project, World Bank and Nestle to promote Responsible Tourism for a waste-free future.

Hotels and restaurant owners, hotel's staff, travel and tour operators, members from academia, students, public sector tourism managers and others attended the workshop.

The workshop aimed at creating awareness about solid waste management practices and recycling initiatives undertaken by TREK. The workshop vowed to adopt actions to reduce plastic and other waste and shift to recycling processes.

Project Director KITE Touseef Khalid, representatives of World Bank, Nestle Pakistan and officials of Department of Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KITE Project attended the workshop and addressed the participants.

Addressing the participants of Workshop, Touseef Khalid, Project Director KITE Project said, "TREK is an initiative under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project being implemented in partnership with the World Bank Group and Nestl� Pakistan since 2020.

Under TREK local area development authorities of Galyat, Kaghan, Upper Swat, Kunrat and Kalash have been provided with solid waste management equipment awareness campaigns for tourists and training of local communities on waste management and to promote responsible tourism for a waste-free future at the tourist sites of the province are also conducted in Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad and Chitral.

