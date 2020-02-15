Kite string incident : Dolphin Force officer loses life

A Dolphin Force officer, Safdar, lost his life Nishter Colony near Ring Road when a kite string slit his throat Saturday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) A Dolphin Force officer, Safdar, lost his life Nishter Colony near Ring Road when a kite string slit his throat Saturday.Safdar was a resident of Barki and was going back from duty when the occurrence happened after 05:30 AM.

He was shifted to the hospital afterwards and the police and forensic teams collected evidence from the incident spot.

A case was lodged in Nishter Colony Police Station on the complaint of Safdar's brother; however, the police could not take any action against the offenders.On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the mishap and summoned report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

The chief minister condoled with the family of the deceased and directed the authorities to ensure implementation on kite flying ban.