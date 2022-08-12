UrduPoint.com

KKH Two-way Blocked For Traffic Due To Massive Flash Flood

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 08:34 PM

KKH two-way blocked for traffic due to massive flash flood

Karakoram Highway (KKH) on Friday two-way blocked for all types of traffic due to a massive flash flood at Uchaar Nullah which washed away the temporary Compact 200 bridge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Karakoram Highway (KKH) on Friday two-way blocked for all types of traffic due to a massive flash flood at Uchaar Nullah which washed away the temporary Compact 200 bridge.

Mudflow is still continuing and has not stopped at this site, said a travel advisory issued here.

National Highway Authority (NHA) and FWO teams have been mobilized at the site for restoration of traffic link. Travellers planning to move ahead of Dassu from and to Gilgit and other areas, are requested to use alternate route via Kaghan and Babusar Pass for both ways of traffic .

Commuters are requested to check the latest information on KKH before travelling.

