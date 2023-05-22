KKKUK organizes seminar to express solidarity with Pakistan Army

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Faculty, Administration, and students of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK) on Monday came together in a show of respect for the Pakistan Army by organizing a seminar and a solidarity walk titled "Pakistan Army: A Metaphor of National Unity," aimed to honor the valiant efforts and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

The seminar, held in the video conference room of the University, featured distinguished speakers, including Controller of Examinations Dr. Muhammad Zubair Khattak and Head Department of Computer Science and Bioinformatics Dr. Muhammad Inamul Haq.

The Deputy Director Administration Abdul Baseer and Deputy Provost Zulfiqar Ali Anjum also participated in the Seminar including faculty and students.

The seminar delved into the historical significance of the Pakistan Army as a symbol of unity, discipline, and resilience. Emphasizing the critical role of the armed forces in ensuring national security and territorial integrity, the speakers highlighted the Pakistan Army's unwavering all-time commitment to the nation.

The discussions also covered the modernization efforts and humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the Pakistan Army.

Following the seminar, a solidarity walk was organized, in which students, faculty members, and the administration walked together, demonstrating their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army. The participants carried banners, posters, and placards, exuding a vibrant display of national pride and unity.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan, Vice-Chancellor of Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its exemplary services. He stated, "This seminar and solidarity walk serve as a powerful testament to our deep appreciation towards the Pakistan Army. We acknowledge the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and recognize their role in safeguarding our nation's interests."The event concluded with a heartfelt prayer for the well-being and success of the Pakistan Army, and the participants expressed their determination to continue supporting and honoring the armed forces.