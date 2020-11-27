KMC completes road Metro store to NIPA Chowrangi

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Works department has completed road between Metro departmental store and NIPA Chowrangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Works department has completed road between Metro departmental store and NIPA Chowrangi.

He said that the road was in deplorable condition from the departmental store to the NIPA chowrangi and the people were facing hardships due to the traffic jam, said a statement.

Shallwani said that earlier, the road from Sohrab Goth to Liaquatabad no.10 had been reconstructed while road carpeting works at other roads are underway.

The Administrator had taken notice of the dilapidated road condition and asked the works department to repair the same at the earliest. The KMC's works department carried out the works from its own expenses and around the clock.

The Administrator directed that mechanism should be implemented with coordination of all departments to upgrade the road system.

He also called for mechanism for goods transport which he said cause traffic jam. A proper mechanism should be devised in this regard, he added.