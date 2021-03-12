Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Police for cooperation to improve the disaster management department of KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Police for cooperation to improve the disaster management department of KMC.

As per MoU, fire brigade, ambulances and other rescuers will be reaching at the spot in five minutes in case of any untoward situation, said a statement.

The MoU was signed on Thursday in an event held at Frere Hall in the presence of Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed and Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Division Abdullah Memon.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed on the occasion said that it is a unique idea that would end confusion of the people about disaster management.

He said that it will be a great step forward in revamping the emergency response departments of the economic hub of the country.

Moreover, Traffic wardens would be brought to professional standards after providing them training in line with the latest needs.

DIG S&ESD highlighted that notable changes have been brought on the administrative level of Madadgar-15 and the response time of Madadgar-15 has been reduced from 30-40 minutes to be within 10 minutes.

Maqsood said that local bodies and police cooperate with each other in different countries to serve the masses more efficiently.

He said that joint rescue centre would be established at every district where fire brigade, medical and police service would be available on one call.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that cooperation between different institutions working in the city is need of the hour.

"A mechanism is being devised to enable the citizens to get services of all civic institutions on a call," he added.

The Administrator said that there are 1300 city wardens of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation who could be utilised for rescue services. He said that 250 city wardens have been trained.

Director City Warden Raja Rustam had signed MoU on behalf of KMC while Superintendent of Police Security and Emergency Service Division Abdullah Memon, who has been named project focal person by Sindh police, on behalf of Sindh police.

After the agreement, employees of fire brigade, medical services, municipal services and city wardens department would trained modern techniques of emergency response.

The project would begin from March and to be held till October 15.