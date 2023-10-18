KMU blacklists 219 accused of UFM in MDCAT test for two academic years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Wednesday notified that as many as 219 candidates who were found guilty of cheating and unfair means (UFM) in MDCAT test held on September 10, in different centres, had been blacklisted for two academic years for appearing in MDCAT test.

It said that the decision was taken by the Vice Chancellor of KMU in the light of a detailed report of the office of education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) KP regarding cheating and use of UFM in the MDCAT test.

It is pertinent to mention that a number of students were caught while attempting the MDCAT test by using blue-tooth devices and some other digital means.

