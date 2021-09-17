KMU hosts Ulema conference on prevention of violence against healthcare workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has said, the respected Ulema can play a vital role for leading the society in prevention of violence against Healthcare Workers (HCWs).

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at the Round Table Ulema Conference on Prevention of Violence against HCWs jointly organized by KMU and ICRC.

The conference was attended by medical experts with religious backgrounds, eminent scholars of different schools of thought including former Chief Khateeb KP Qari Rohullah Madani, Maulana Dr Muhammad Ismail, Chairman of Islamic Studies Department University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Abdul Rashid, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalil and Dr. Mohammad Adil. Besides other Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Mohammad Saleem Gandapur, Head of ICRC Peshawar Office Farrukh Islamov and Shariah Advisor Dr. Ziaullah Rahmani also attended the conference.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that HCWs play a leading role in the discharge of medical duties during the situations of emergency, epidemic, natural calamity or war and violence, medical personnel endanger their lives.

He said, the services of the medical staff during the Corona pandemic is evidence of dedication and commitment towards their duties. In this situation of fear and despair, the HCWs have emerged as a beacon of hope.

We all have a collective responsibility to ensure its protection and respect. "Unfortunately, the rising incidence of violence against medical personnel inside and outside health facilities is a matter of concern for all of us," he said.

Scholars can play a very important role, so it is expected that they will raise their voices on this important issue in every forum especially during Friday sermons to prevent incidents of violence against HCWs.

A joint declaration was also adopted at the end of the conference in which in view of the sanctity of the health sector, the religious scholars, common men, and the concerned governmental and non-governmental sectors were appealed.

As the patient-physician the relationship is based on trust and cooperation, therefore, patients, their families and the public have a responsibility to follow the instructions of the medical staff, he declaration added.

It continued to avoid vandalism in health centers and verbal and physical violence, disruption in the provision of health facilities as it is against Islamic teachings and in this regard Health Care Service Providers and Facilities Act is in force in KP should implement in true spirit,Respect and protection of ambulance staff and workers working in the accident department of hospitals should be given first priority. Medical personnel should behave in a high ethical manner with the patients and ensure the provision of proper information to the patients and their families and special care should be taken not to affect the privacy of the patients. The provision of medical care should be based on purely human compassion.

All patients should be treated without discrimination and priority should be given only on the basis of medical needs.