Knowledge-based economy inevitable to deal with challenges: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Knowledge-based economy is inevitable to deal with the challenges of the modern era for which scientists should come up with problem-solving researches and technologies, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Presiding over the Deans Committee’s meeting, he said that the country had imported soybeans worth 1500 million last year. “If we promote soybean at the local level, it will save precious foreign exchange in addition to provide new employment opportunities”, he added.

He said that the UAF had achieved marvelous achievements in the field of education, research and outreach in the last year. He hoped that the faculty of the university would continue to strive to solve the problems faced by agriculture.

He said that soon a delegation of scientists from UAF would visit Indian Punjab Agricultural University Ludhiana to benefit from each other's agricultural education, research and outreach experiences.

He said that last year, more than 1600 students received training in various courses under the auspices of Chinese Confucius Institute established at UAF and more than 50 students received Chinese scholarships for higher education.

He said that the UAF organized 650 programs for capacity building last year. The tutorial group system has been revamped to bring out the best students and make them active and useful citizens of the society, he added.

Meanwhile, the meeting expressed heartfelt sorrow and profound grief over the sad demise of Dean Faculty of Agriculture Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Azam Khan and offered “Fateha”.