UrduPoint.com

Known Stage Artist Dr Aima Rejects Her Involvement In Child Abduction

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Known stage artist Dr Aima rejects her involvement in child abduction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Known stage artist Dr Aima Khan on Sunday rejected allegation of child abduction and termed it conspiracy against her.

Addressing a press conference here. the stage artist said that her brother in law had handed over a baby to her. She was told that the baby had been adopted from Edhi Centre.

She was apprised that the documents for child custody would be prepared within next two to three days, claimed Dr Aima. She maintained that she was not involved in abduction of the child.

She appealed the high ups to probe the incident on merit basis. It is pertinent to mention here that police has recovered an alleged abducted baby from house of Dr Aima Khan four days ago.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

12 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.