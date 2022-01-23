Known stage artist Dr Aima rejects her involvement in child abduction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Known stage artist Dr Aima Khan on Sunday rejected allegation of child abduction and termed it conspiracy against her.

Addressing a press conference here. the stage artist said that her brother in law had handed over a baby to her. She was told that the baby had been adopted from Edhi Centre.

She was apprised that the documents for child custody would be prepared within next two to three days, claimed Dr Aima. She maintained that she was not involved in abduction of the child.

She appealed the high ups to probe the incident on merit basis. It is pertinent to mention here that police has recovered an alleged abducted baby from house of Dr Aima Khan four days ago.