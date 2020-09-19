UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Koh-e-Suleman To Emerge As Organic Farming Hub

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:31 PM

Koh-e-Suleman to emerge as organic farming hub

Secretary agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, asked all the wings of agriculture department to come up with proposals to develop Suleman Mountain Ranges in Dera Ghazi Khan as potent source of organic food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, asked all the wings of agriculture department to come up with proposals to develop Suleman Mountain Ranges in Dera Ghazi Khan as potent source of organic food.

During a visit to Koh-e-Suleman tahsil to review pace of progress on the ongoing schemes on Saturday, Saqib said that weather conditions of the area were suitable for organic crops cultivation.

He added that the demand for organic or natural food was on the rise in the world and Koh-e-Suleman initiative would be the first step towards organic farming that will be helpful in improving financial standing of impoverished tribal people.

Secretary Agriculture South said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy and urged the agriculture officials to work with devotion and dedication as set targets could be achieved through joint team work.

Mr Saqib said that E-governance model was being implemented in the South Punjab secretariat and Information technology system was also being introduced to monitor the activities and performance of various wings working under agriculture department.

He said that digital system would be imposed for monitoring and evaluation of agriculture extension department in first phase. The agriculture progress in Dera Ghazi Khan area is a big challenge, Sec agriculture South said and added that they were ready to accept this challenge. He said that new ways of progress will open in agriculture sector at deprived areas through establishment of South Punjab secretariat.

Divisional heads of concerned departments while giving briefing to Secretary, said that 98 tracks had been completed so far for easily transportation and its length is 354 kilometres while work on six tracks is also underway. 130 more tracks will also be built.

About 17 irrigation schemes, 11 storage ponds and drip irrigation system was also installed at one place under water management programme at Koh-e-Suleman.

Secretary Agriculture South also met with growers of tribal area and listened their problems and issued certain directions to officials concerned.

He also planted a sapling under clean and green Pakistan drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Technology Punjab Water Agriculture Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Saqib Ali All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Thousands Gather for Anti-Government Protest in Th ..

1 minute ago

EU needs 'mandatory' migrant solidarity system: co ..

1 minute ago

26 SIs promoted to next rank

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

21 minutes ago

16 two-wheelers recovered with arrest of four

2 minutes ago

NGOs directed to get registered till Sep 30

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.