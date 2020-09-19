Koh-e-Suleman to emerge as organic farming hub

Secretary agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, asked all the wings of agriculture department to come up with proposals to develop Suleman Mountain Ranges in Dera Ghazi Khan as potent source of organic food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, asked all the wings of agriculture department to come up with proposals to develop Suleman Mountain Ranges in Dera Ghazi Khan as potent source of organic food.

During a visit to Koh-e-Suleman tahsil to review pace of progress on the ongoing schemes on Saturday, Saqib said that weather conditions of the area were suitable for organic crops cultivation.

He added that the demand for organic or natural food was on the rise in the world and Koh-e-Suleman initiative would be the first step towards organic farming that will be helpful in improving financial standing of impoverished tribal people.

Secretary Agriculture South said that agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy and urged the agriculture officials to work with devotion and dedication as set targets could be achieved through joint team work.

Mr Saqib said that E-governance model was being implemented in the South Punjab secretariat and Information technology system was also being introduced to monitor the activities and performance of various wings working under agriculture department.

He said that digital system would be imposed for monitoring and evaluation of agriculture extension department in first phase. The agriculture progress in Dera Ghazi Khan area is a big challenge, Sec agriculture South said and added that they were ready to accept this challenge. He said that new ways of progress will open in agriculture sector at deprived areas through establishment of South Punjab secretariat.

Divisional heads of concerned departments while giving briefing to Secretary, said that 98 tracks had been completed so far for easily transportation and its length is 354 kilometres while work on six tracks is also underway. 130 more tracks will also be built.

About 17 irrigation schemes, 11 storage ponds and drip irrigation system was also installed at one place under water management programme at Koh-e-Suleman.

Secretary Agriculture South also met with growers of tribal area and listened their problems and issued certain directions to officials concerned.

He also planted a sapling under clean and green Pakistan drive.