UrduPoint.com

Kohala Hydro Power Project To Complete By 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Kohala Hydro power project to complete by 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project is likely to be completed by December 2025 with the cost of $2.4 billion. The annual generation capacity of run-of-the-river project is 4,800 GWh, said an official source.

The diversion dam site is on Jhelum River near Sarran Village 40 km upstream from Muzaffarabad and a 20 km long tunnel connects to the powerhouse which is located at Barsala, 7 km upstream from Kohala Bridge.

The Kohala hydroelectric scheme will have a gravity, roller-concrete compacted dam on the upper branch of the Jhelum, 40 km from Muzaffarabad.

The powerhouse, on the lower branch of the Jhelum near Barasala, will house four 281-MW Pelton turbines.

The Kohala Hydropower Project is Chinese state owned hydropower developer, namely China Three Gorges Corporation's (CTGC), largest investment in Pakistan. It won the right to develop a hydroelectric dam in Pakistan on January 7, 2015.

The high head project of 316 meters that is located near Kohala, in Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Dam Jhelum Muzaffarabad SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir January December 2015 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

19 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.