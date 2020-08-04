KP Assembly passes Local Government (First Amendment) Bill 2020

Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly Tuesday adopted KP Local Government (First Amendment) Bill 2020

The bill was tabled by Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash.

The bill contains amendments that were introduced in Local Government Rules 2013 and were published as an ordinance.

Amendment bill also authorized the Chief Minister to appoint one Tehsil Chairman in Provincial Finance Commission in case elections were not held for Chairman Tehsil Local Government.