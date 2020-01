The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been prorogued said a notification issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been prorogued said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwha Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened KP Assembly to meet on February 7 (Friday) at 10am.