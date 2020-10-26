UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly speaker annoyed over absence of ministers from House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Monday expressed annoyance over absence of ministers from the proceedings of the House and warned that in case of absence of minister the matters would be referred the committees concerned.

Taking notice of ministers' absence on a call attention notice of JUI-F member Maulana Assam ud Din, he in his ruling asked the ministers and the Chief Minister's advisors to ensure their presence in the House especially when matter related to their departments were being discussed. The speaker secretariat should be informed well before time in case of absence, he maintained.

He asked Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai to inform the Chief Minister about his ruling and asked the ministers to ensure their presence in the House.

