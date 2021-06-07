UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Speaker Assures To Hold Meeting With WAPDA Over Loadshedding Issues

Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:19 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani informed the House on Monday that a meeting would be arranged with WAPDA officials to resolve the loadshedding and tripping issue being faced by consumers in the province.

Responding to a point of order of Fazle Elahi of PTI, the speaker said that there was 70 percent shortage of WAPDA employees in province. He said that the lines were also outdated that was causing loadshedding and tripping.

Leader of opposition Akram Khan Durrani said that loadshedding was a big issue in the province and it should be resolved on priority basis. He said that the vacant posts should be fulfilled as soon as possible.

Earlier, Fazle Elahi said that there was hundred percent recovery in his constituency but the WAPDA disconnected electricity and people had been forced to stage protest against WAPDA.

He said that he personally helped in disconnection of illegal and direct hooks in his constituency but still the WAPDA disconnected electricity in his constituency.

He appealed the chair to give ruling to WAPDA not to disconnect electricity in the area. The Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in his ruling asked PESCO Chief to submit report on the issue till tomorrow (Tuesday) and prorogued the session.

