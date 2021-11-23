KP body on energy meets, discusses progress on energy projects

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy and Power chaired by Laiq Muhammad Khan on Tuesday discussed progress of ongoing power generation projects in the province

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Aide on Energy, Taj Muhammad Tarand, MPAs including Inayat Ullah, Faheem Ahmad, Sitara Afreen, Shahdad Khan, Shafiq Afridi, Humaira Khatoon, Secretary Energy, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, Engr. Naeem Khan and concerned officials.

Taj Tarand informed the meeting that KP province was richly endowed natural resources that could be utilized to generate affordable energy. He said among 356 small energy generating projects majority have been completed while some were in final stage of completion.

It was said that disabled, females and minority community members would be recruited in energy department according to approved quota.

Taj Muhammad Tarand also informed the meeting that work on 672 small energy generation projects would start in the next phase.

