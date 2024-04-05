KP Cabinet Approves Provision Of Rs. 859.8 Million Supplementary Grant For TMAs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday approved provision of Rs 859.8 million supplementary grant for Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) in the settled and merged districts to meet out salaries, pensions and previous liabilities.
The cabinet also approved upcoming administrative expenses for which formal concurrence would be given in the upcoming assembly session. The cabinet held detailed deliberations on provision of grant for Cadet College Spinkai in South Waziristan Tribal District, supplementary grant for TMAs and approval of signing financial agreement between KP Government and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unit.
The cabinet approved the provision of special financial grant for Cadet College Spinkai in South Waziristan Tribal District to cater for operational expenses of the College. The college is currently providing quality education to students in South Waziristan where fees have been kept at a bare minimum keeping in view the low economic activity in the area and to provide quality education to maximum number of students.
The Chief Minister directed to undertake measures for provision of fund for scholarship to needy students and students with martyred parents of the Cadet Colleges of Spinkai and Wana.
The CM also directed relevant quarters to come up with concrete proposals to rid the provincial government of unnecessary liabilities, increase revenue through reforms, affective utilization of government property and pragmatic steps to revise lease policy for enhanced revenue generation.
He also directed TMAs and Agriculture department to increase market places (mandi) in every district of the province.
The provincial cabinet also approved the signing of financial agreement between KP Government and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for Sustainable Development Goals Unit.
