KP CM directs police to launch crackdown against street crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to launch a crackdown against street crimes in the province along with forming a well devised plan for controlling the traffic congestion in major cities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to launch a crackdown against street crimes in the province along with forming a well devised plan for controlling the traffic congestion in major cities of the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting regarding the good governance strategy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province here on Tuesday.

Regarding the resolution of complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the meeting was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has constantly remained at first position for the fourth consecutive year in terms of citizen satisfaction.

The chief minister also directed the district administration to keep a vigilant eye on the Public Services Delivery with a special focus on Patwar system adding that the Dispute Resolution Councils should comprise of all relevant officers so that the majority of public issues are resolved at the grass root level.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned departments and District Administrations to furnish performance reports regarding good governance initiatives fortnightly.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Works department to compile a comprehensive report against corrupt officials along with strengthening the monitoring mechanism for public welfare initiatives.

He maintained that the benefits of reforms and public welfare initiatives should be evident and directed the district administrations to take stern action against illegal hoarding of goods, adulteration and professional beggars throughout the province.

Similarly, Mahmood Khan directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the development projects of the provincial government in their respective districts, adding that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. He maintained that the performance monitoring of all concerned would be held regularly by the chair.

The Chief Minister also directed to speed up the drive against illegal encroachments, especially on the banks of rivers in Hazara and Malakand regions, adding that a proper proposal be prepared for the utilization of recovered lands. It was informed that a total of 9170 kanals of land has been recovered in the anti-encroachment drive from January 2022 till-date.

He also directed regular holding of Khuli Kacheris, Revenue Darbar, undertaking steps for public awareness regarding welfare projects, action against the use of plastic bags, repair and maintenance of shelter homes and provision of winter clothing to people in shelter homes.

Briefing the meeting about progress on the good governance strategy, it was informed that a total of 84,273 complaints were registered on Pakistan Citizen Portal out of which 76,466 complaints have been resolved.

43,456 complainants provided their valuable feedback, out of which 22,611 were completely satisfied.

According to details, the highest numbers of complaints were received in the education sector. Out of the total of 24,983 complaints received, 23,622 have been resolved amicably.

Similarly, 22304 out of the total 24,099 complaints in municipal services, 11,825 out of the total 12,306 complaints in law and justice and 10,488 out of the total 11,310 complaints in the health sector have been resolved. The average complaint resolution ratio from January 2022 till-date has remained 95%.

With regards to the resolution of disputes at grass root level, the meeting was informed that a total of 1072 Khuli Kacheris were held from January 2022 to till date. According to details, 796 male, 26 female and 194 male-female Khuli Kacheris were held during the mentioned period. Similarly, 10 Khuli Kacheris were held specifically for minorities, 11 for special persons, 13 for farmers, five for students, five for transgender and three khuli kacheris were held for business communities during the mentioned period.

With regard to regulatory inspections, the meeting was informed that thousands of units are being inspected on a monthly basis. From Jan 2022 till-date, 13,518 FIRs have been lodged, Rs 175 Million fines imposed and 1775 individuals have been sent to prison in lieu of various violations noted during the inspections by District Administrations.

Likewise, briefing on the implementation status of the provincial governments' good governance strategy, the chair was informed that 13,555 illegal speed breakers and 8277 billboards have been removed. 1953 illegal crushing plants and 1441 illegal mining activities have been sealed.

In lieu of the rehabilitating of various projects, it was informed that 1471 tube wells have been operationalized whereas 1142 new tube wells have been installed throughout the province. For the promotion of sports and recreational activities, 1846 events were arranged in addition to the improvement of 2646 public places/parks and gardens. To ensure the provision of clean drinking water, 2539 water supply schemes have been made functional while 26,550 meters of rusted pipelines were replaced.

Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, CCPO Peshawar, all Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, Director Performance Management & Reforms Unit and other concerned officials attended the meeting.