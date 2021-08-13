KP CM felicitates nation on Independence day; urges all to play role for a true welfare state

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that millions of Muslims sacrificed their lives to get free state in the shape of Pakistan and undoubtedly was a great favor by our forefathers, so now it is the collective duty and responsibility of all of us to make this country, a true welfare Islamic state and a developed country.

In his message in connection with the Independence day, he stressed up all sections of the society to play their imperative role and help make Pakistan a developed welfare Muslim state.

The CM congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day and said our love for the motherland demands unity and putting aside all differences among our ranks for the integrity and development of the country.

He said that since the prime minister has declared Green Pakistan Day on August 14 this time, he appealed to the people to show their true patriotism by planting as many trees as possible on this day and playing their role in making the country green and prosperous.

"We can make Independence Day a meaningful day by planting as many trees as possible. We cannot pay the price for the millions of sacrifices made for freedom, but we can make their dreams come true by achieving the real goals of freedom." He said that fortunately the Pakistani nation after decades has got a sincere and fearless leadership in the form of Imran Khan who has the full potential to take Pakistan out of the crisis and has put the country on right track.

Mahmood Khan said that the present government was taking all possible steps to make the institutions functional as per their real jurisdiction, to take the country out of internal, external and financial crises and achieve the economic stability through financial self-sufficiency and economic stability.

He said the government was utilizing all available resources and with the help of armed forces had made the national defense invincible.

On this occasion, he strongly condemned the worst lockdown, basic human rights violations by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir ( IIOJ&K) and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

"Don't consider our desire and efforts for peace as our weakness; If we can achieve freedom we better know how to defend it," he warned the Indian government and leadership.

The CM paid homage to the soldiers of the Armed Forces, Police and law enforcing agencies who sacrificed their lives for the defense and security of motherland including the martyrs of Tehreek-e-Azadi and said, "We will not let these sacrifices go in vain."