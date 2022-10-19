KP CM formally launches issuance of e-stamp paper

UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally launched the issuance of e-stamp paper in the province to not only ensure ease in access to basic services but also for preventing land disputes, forgery of documents and issuance of back-dated stamp papers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally launched the issuance of e-stamp paper in the province to not only ensure ease in access to basic services but also for preventing land disputes, forgery of documents and issuance of back-dated stamp papers.

According to details, nine visible and invisible features have been incorporated into the e-stamp papers, whereas a central database will also be maintained to simplify the verification process, which can be carried out online by consumers. Initially, stamp papers valuing between Rs 1,000-25,000 will be made available online on www.estamp.kp.gov.pk for which necessary amendments have been incorporated in the Stamp Act, 1899 to give it legal cover.

Additionally, the pilot phase has already been started from District Nowshera, whereas phase wise roll out to division wise districts will be started within one month of the pilot phase followed by extension to the entire province by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

The initiative will also help in the determination of actual costs of land, minimize the administrative costs of printing stamp paper, increase the provincial revenue generation by Rs 500 million annually and minimize discretion of officials, thereby ensuring transparency and accountability.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had been working to ensure provision of basic facilities to its citizens at their doorsteps since day one and multiple steps had been taken in that regard.

He clarified that digitization of services and introduction of e-governance had not only guaranteed ease in access to government services but had also ensured upholding of merit, greater transparency and accountability.

He maintained that the provincial government had taken pragmatic steps towards the establishment of a welfare government, and for that purpose, reforms were introduced in every department to bring it at par with contemporary needs. Introduction of E-tendering, E- bidding, and E-payment had been completed whereas E-billing, E-summary and E-cabinet were in the process of finalization, which would surely transform the governance landscape of the province, he added.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Revenue and Estate Taj Muhammad Tarand and Senior Member board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi also addressed the launching ceremony, while Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Secretary Finance Ikram Ullah Khan, officials of departments concerned and representatives of stake holder organizations also attended the ceremony.

