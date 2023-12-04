KP CM gives fee waiver to disable candidates in ETEA tests

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) As an important relief to special persons, the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has decided to give waiver in test fee to the disable candidates appearing in all kinds of screening tests under Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

Now onward, disabled candidates appearing in such screening tests will be exempted from test fee.

This, he decided while chairing the 31st meeting of the board of Governors of KP, ETEA here on Monday.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Higher education, Dr. Qasim Jan, Secretary Higher Education, Arshad Khan, Secretary Health, Mehmood Aslam and other members of the Board attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute a committee headed by Provincial Minister Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser for evolving a mechanism to dispose off the cellular phones confiscated from candidates during screening tests.

The committee will come up with final proposals to this end after looking into all the legal and technical aspects of the matter.

Various matters related to curb the menace of cheating in examinations and screening tests came under discussion in the meeting and it was decided to put in place an effective mechanism to curb the illegal use of technological gadgets for cheating in examination and screening tests.

All the concerned stakeholders were directed to sit together and evolve a mechanism in this regard.

It was further decided to take strict action against the networks of individuals involved in breaching the secrecy of examinations and screening tests; and the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to work on the required amendments in the relevant laws with the aim to propose more stringent punishment to people involved in such illegal activities.

The chief minister termed cheating as a menace and a crime against society and directed all the concerned quarters to sit together and come up with feasible plan of action to curb this menace effectively. The meeting also approved the budget estimates of ETEA for the financial year 2023-24.