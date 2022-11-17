KP CM inaugurates Rescue-1122 station in Tehsil Adenzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated Rescue 1122 Tehsil Adenzai Station here to provide emergency services to local people

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated Rescue 1122 Tehsil Adenzai Station here to provide emergency services to local people.

According to a statement issued here by Rescue-1122 Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services in more than 11 thousand emergencies since the beginning of regular operational services in Lower Dir.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Zubair Niazi in a briefing said that the Rescue 1122 station in Tehsil Adenzai would be constructed at a cost of 74 million.

KP CM, MPA Humayun Khan, MPA Malik Shafiullah and MNA Mehboob Shah inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Station Tehsil Adenzai.

District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the CM said"Rescue 1122 is currently providing the best emergency services on the front line against any emergency across the province besides imparting basic life and fire safety training to the public."