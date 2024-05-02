Two Women Killed, One Injured In A Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Two women lost their lives and another individual was critically injured in a tragic road accident on Thursday.
According to a private news channel, the incident occurred when a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley on Satiana Road in Jaranwala. The collision occurred due to high speed.
A rescue team reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
Further investigation is underway.
