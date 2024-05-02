Two women killed, one injured in a road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Two women lost their lives and another individual was critically injured in a tragic road accident on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the incident occurred when a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley on Satiana Road in Jaranwala. The collision occurred due to high speed.

A rescue team reached the accident spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation is underway.