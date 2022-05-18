UrduPoint.com

KP CM Inaugurates Various Uplift Schemes In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 08:22 PM

KP CM inaugurates various uplift schemes in Dir Lower

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a number of development projects and also addressed a public meeting during his visit to the district Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a number of development projects and also addressed a public meeting during his visit to the district Lower Dir.

The chief minister formally inaugurated Munda Grid Station and Jandool Grid Station which have been completed at a cumulative cost of Rs. 1.17 billion.

He also inaugurated Khyber Medical University Dir Campus and up-gradation of district headquarters hospital Timergara which have been completed at a cost of Rs. 1.00 billion and 1.64 billion respectively.

Similarly, he inaugurated two other projects including gravity water supply scheme and improvement of Blambat Canal project which have been completed at a cost of Rs. 930 million cumulatively.

The chief minister on the occasion also performed ground breaking of various new projects including establishment of Dir University, construction of RCC Bridge at Panjkora River, construction of Sports Arina and Gymnasium at Blambut, construction of Shaheed Chowk Timargara flyover, construction of road from Mian Kaly to Kambat bypass, construction of Talash bypass road and establishment of sports complex Timergara. These new projects would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs.

4.80 billion cumulatively.

Addressing the public gathering at Dir Lower, the chief minister said that elected public representatives in the past always used hollow slogans and did nothing in practice for the people of Dir whereas the provincial government of PTI has put this district on the path of a sustainable development.

He added that all development projects were on track and would be completed within the stipulated timelines. He said that the Dir Motorway Project of the provincial government was of vital importance for the entire region which would be completed at a huge cost of Rs. 36 billion adding that physical work on the project would be initiated within the next three months.

Similarly, he said that establishment of Dir University would prove to be a milestone in promoting quality Higher education in the region adding that this project would be a great gift of the provincial government to the people of Dir.

Touching upon other development projects of Dir, Mahmood Khan said that four different tourism spots would be developed in the district.

Similarly, work on Timargara greater water supply scheme would be initiated very soon whereas project of Gopaam Irrigation Channel had been submitted to ECNIC for approval.

More Stories From Pakistan

