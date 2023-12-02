Open Menu

KP CM Pays Surprise Visit To Qazi Hussain Medical Complex Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KP CM pays surprise visit to Qazi Hussain Medical Complex Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex Nowshera and inspected its different departments.

He expressed annoyance with poor conditions of cleanliness in the hospital and gave one week deadline to the administration for improvement.

The Chief Minister met with patients and inquired after their health besides treatment facilities.

He directed the hospital administration for improvement in services, and said that no lienancy in this regard would be tolerated.

