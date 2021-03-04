KP CS inspects facilities at rehabilitation centers, plays cricket match with disabled children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Thursday visited different rehabilitation institutions of Social Welfare Department and reviewed facilities being provided to special children in these centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Thursday visited different rehabilitation institutions of Social Welfare Department and reviewed facilities being provided to special children in these centers.

The chief secretary visited Govt. Institutes for Blinds on G.T.Road, Govt. Girls High school for Deaf Yakkatoot and Paraplegic Center Hayatabad. He was accompanied by Secretary Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood and other officers concerned.

The principals of all above mentioned institutes briefed the chief secretary about performance and problems of their organizations.

The chief secretary intermingled with disabled and blind children and also played a cricket match. He inspected different sectors of these institutes and reviewed the arrangements being provided to the students. He directed the management of these institutes to provide all possible facilities to special persons.

The CS also met with patients and inquired about provision of treatment and medical facilities. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of rehabilitation centers and ensured them taking steps to make special children a useful part of the society.