KP Food Minister Directs Action Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:41 PM

KP Food Minister directs action against profiteers

Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa Minister for Food Mohammad Atif Khan Tuesday directed the officers of Food Department for conducting visits to bazaars to take action against profiteers and sale of expired food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa Minister for Food Mohammad Atif Khan Tuesday directed the officers of Food Department for conducting visits to bazaars to take action against profiteers and sale of expired food items.

He issued these directives while speaking about weekly performance report of the Food Department and its the crackdown on profiteers throughout the province.

The provincial minister ruled out any compromise on the health of the people. However, he also warned field officers against unjustified harassment of the trading community of edibles.

According to the weekly report, teams of the Food Department has imposed penalties up to over Rs.0.5 million in different nature of cases while persons have also been sent to jail over violation of the official price lists.

It said that 39 flour mills, 202 general stores, 116 hotels and 1853 shops have also been inspected out of which 209 were issued challan. Likewise, the shops of 109 bakers (nanbais), 119 butchers, 103 chicken, 48 kabab/tika sellers, 95 vegetables, milkmen, 77 fruit sellers, 126 sweet & bakers and 26 fish sellers shops were also inspected.

