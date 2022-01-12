KP food safety authority raids jaggery-making unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) food Safety Authority raided a jaggery-making unit at Bachgai Road and seized 1,400 substandard jaggery (gur) here on Wednesday.

According to details, the authority received secret information that unscrupulous business elements in a house at Backhagai road were involved in the preparation of substandard gur by using harmful chemicals.

Following, a team was constituted which conducted a raid and seized substandard gur, sugar and non-food colours at the site.