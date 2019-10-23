KP government bans illegal mining in province

In a bid to make mineral sector investment-friendly, the provincial cabinet has approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Act, 2019

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) In a bid to make mineral sector investment-friendly, the provincial cabinet has approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Act, 2019.The act will address the post-merger scenario of the tribal districts, and other key issues in the mines and mineral sector existing law.The new amendment has defined the mining operation procedure and awards of mineral titles for the newly merged tribal districts.

The amended draft says that in the grant of the titles in the newly merged tribalDistricts priority will be given to the local community. In addition, the mineral titleholder in these areas will also be nominated by the local community.

A dispute resolution committee will also be formed to address the mineral sector issues of the area.The Mineral Sector Governance (Amendment) Act, 2019 will also introduce E-bidding in the minor minerals sector, which will further promote transparency in the sector.

While it will also reform the auction ofminor mineral at the district level.Mines and Mineral Minister Dr Amjad Ali said that the amended act is formulated to facilitate investors in the mining sector of the province, as it is one of the key sectors in KP which can provide a boost to theeconomy.

Dr Amjad Ali said that with new amended act, the mineral titleholder and local or foreign investors will be able to work in a joint venture in the mining sector.Dr Amjad Ali said that the amended bill has also focused on the eradication of illegal mining practices in the province, for which the penalties have been increased.

He said that government reforms agenda inthe mining sector will further enhance the revenue of the department.The act also stresses on the conservation of marble and granite deposits phase wise switching from blasting to mechanized mining.

The amended act has declared illegal mining cognizable and non-bail able offence, for which the terms of imprisonment has been increased from three to five years, while, for violators imprisonment with fine could also be awarded.Under the amended act Appellate Tribunal will be established for the timely and effective disposal of appeals.

The tribunal will consist of Chairman and other members. The Appellate Tribunal will hear appealsagainst the orders of Licensing Authority in relation to Large & Small Scale Mining, and minor minerals.