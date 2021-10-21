KP government to hold LG elections in two-phases from 15 Dec

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hold local government elections in two phases from 15 December.

In this connection, the provincial government has formally requested the Election Commission in a letter to hold Village and Neighborhood Councils elections on 15 December this year and vote for the Chairman Tehsil Government on 25 March next year.

The provincial government has finalized all preparations and security plans for holding local body elections in a peaceful environment.