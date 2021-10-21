UrduPoint.com

KP Government To Hold LG Elections In Two-phases From 15 Dec

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:50 AM

KP government to hold LG elections in two-phases from 15 Dec

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hold local government elections in two phases from 15 December.

In this connection, the provincial government has formally requested the Election Commission in a letter to hold Village and Neighborhood Councils elections on 15 December this year and vote for the Chairman Tehsil Government on 25 March next year.

The provincial government has finalized all preparations and security plans for holding local body elections in a peaceful environment.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote March December All From Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

Local Press: Expats choose UAE more than ever

6 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.95 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.95 million

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

3 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.