KP Governor Appoints Two Advisers, Special Assistant

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on the advice of caretaker Chief Minister Tuesday appointed two advisers and a special assistant for the interim Provincial Cabinet with immediate effect

Adviser Dr Riaz Anwar was assigned the portfolio of Health, Population Welfare, Labour Departments, Adviser Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah (Planning and Development, Mineral and Energy) and Zafarullah Khan was awarded Housing, Trabsport and Mass Transit, says an offical statement here.

