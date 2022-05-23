UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Extends Contract Of Chairman PRSC Merged Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday approved the extension of Asif Khan Mahsud, Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) for the next three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday approved the extension of Asif Khan Mahsud, Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) for the next three years.

Presiding over the fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM), he also approved the board members till 2024, said an official communiqu� issued here.

During the meeting, Chairman Asif Khan Mehsud presented a three-year progressive report of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to the Governor. Governor appreciated the extraordinary performance and humanitarian services of the PRCS-MA across the merged districts.

Chairman Asif Khan Mehsud said that during the Corona pandemic, PRCS volunteers screened more than 0.3 million people, while the society provided more than 3 million Cash assistance to the affected and deserving families.

In addition, PPEs, KN95 Masks, and Hand Sanitizers were distributed to all DHQs hospitals, while hygiene kits and food packages were also distributed among the deserving.

"More than 20,000 Afghan refugees and local citizens from tribal districts have also been vaccinated against corona virus", Asif Khan added.

Mehsud further said that currently 9 Basic Health Units (BHUs) were operating in different merged districts under the supervision of the society.

Governor said that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society was always working for the welfare of the people in the tribal districts, while the government would extend all possible cooperation to the organisation.

He further said that Pakistan Red Crescent has cooperated and supported the government and people in every difficult time without any support from the government whether it was the 2005 earthquake or the 2010 flood.

