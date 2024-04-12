KP Governor House Opens For Women, Children On 3rd Day Of Eid
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House on Friday opened for families and children on the third day of Eid ul Fitr.
For children recreation, swings and other playing instruments were installed at Governor House, besides food stalls.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, intermingled with children and helped them in free swings.
On the first two days, the Governor House remained open for general public.
On the occasion, the KP Governor said that arrangements for recreation of families and their children were made at the colonial era building, saying it was the house of people.
APP/fam/
