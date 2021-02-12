KP govt allocates Rs 50 mln for Sajjjikot, Umbrella waterfall

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Project Director, Tourism Department KPK, the government was committed to promote tourism and has allocated Rs. 50 million for the development of Sajjikot and Umbrella waterfalls.

"We would improve all of the waterfalls in the province and would make them attractive for the masses and tourists as well," he expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Sajjikot village.

He further said that the government was taking concrete measures for the development of tourism.

Talking about the natural beauty of Galyat, Muhammad Ali said that this area is blessed with serene beauty which attracts everyone and famous all over the country.

The Project Director said that during the month of February, the tendering process of developmental work of both waterfalls would also be completed and construction would be started soon.

He also appreciated the cooperation of locals with government functionaries and said that without the involvement of the masses no project can be completed.

Project Director Tourism Department KPK Muhammad Ali Said, MPA Aurangzeb Nalotha and local elders have also visited both waterfalls.