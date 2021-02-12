UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Allocates Rs 50 Mln For Sajjjikot, Umbrella Waterfall

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

KP govt allocates Rs 50 mln for Sajjjikot, Umbrella waterfall

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Project Director, Tourism Department KPK, the government was committed to promote tourism and has allocated Rs. 50 million for the development of Sajjikot and Umbrella waterfalls.

"We would improve all of the waterfalls in the province and would make them attractive for the masses and tourists as well," he expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Sajjikot village.

He further said that the government was taking concrete measures for the development of tourism.

Talking about the natural beauty of Galyat, Muhammad Ali said that this area is blessed with serene beauty which attracts everyone and famous all over the country.

The Project Director said that during the month of February, the tendering process of developmental work of both waterfalls would also be completed and construction would be started soon.

He also appreciated the cooperation of locals with government functionaries and said that without the involvement of the masses no project can be completed.

Project Director Tourism Department KPK Muhammad Ali Said, MPA Aurangzeb Nalotha and local elders have also visited both waterfalls.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali February All Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

56 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

1 hour ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

2 hours ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.