UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Allocates Rs 50 Mln For Welfare Of Transgender

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KP Govt allocates Rs 50 mln for welfare of transgender

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra on Monday announced Rs 50 million for transgender community to bring them into mainstream of life.

Presenting the financial budget 2022-23 in provincial assembly, the Minister said the government was committed to welfare of weak and vulnerable segments of society, adding that 100 million has been allocated in the budget for welfare of senior citizens for and Rs 450 for minorities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Provincial Assembly Government Million

Recent Stories

Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxp ..

Tax ombudsman paves way for timely justice to taxpayers: President

36 minutes ago
 PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for ..

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for protests against blasphemy

48 minutes ago
 KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

1 hour ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

3 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.